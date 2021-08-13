Severe T-storm Warnings for some counties and a Severe T-storm Watch for the entire DMV until 8 p.m. Here's your forecast

A Severe T-storm Watch covers the entire DMV until 8 p.m. tonight. Storms will contain damaging winds and heavy downpours. Critical time is now until 8 p.m. These storms will cause power outages and flash flooding.

We have issued another Yellow Weather Alert Friday for heat and storms.

Most of the DMV is under a Heat Advisory Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Quick Forecast:

Tonight: Strong to severe storms tapering off and muggy. Low: 78.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, still humid, scattered showers and storms. High: 90.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and Less humid, a few showers south. High: 84.



Forecast Discussion:

Plan on strong to severe storms into your Friday night. Some of the storms will contain damaging winds and heavy downpours. Critical timing for severe weather will be from now until 9 p.m. in metro Washington.



The good news is that we break our extreme heat Saturday with highs mainly in the 80s to around 90, with even lower high temperatures Sunday.

Please remember to stay hydrated, eat small meals and limit your time outside.

Detailed Forecast:

Tonight: Strong to severe storms tapering off and muggy. Lows: 70s. Winds: SW/NW - 10.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, still humid, scattered showers and storms. Highs: 86 - 91. Winds: NW - 10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and Less humid, a few showers south. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: NEW/SE - 10.



Extended Forecast:

A cold front will knock highs back into the lower to mid-80s Sunday, along with less humidity. A few showers are possible Sunday but mainly south.



The 80s stick around Monday and Tuesday, with more showers in the forecast.





Monday : Partly cloudy with showers. Highs: 80 - 85.

Tuesday: Showers, possible thunderstorms. Highs: 80 - 85.

Wednesday: Showers, possible thunderstorms. Highs: 82 - 86.

