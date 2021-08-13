Cancel
Inside a Fun-Loving 213-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Concept With 5 Pools and an Open-Air Cinema

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPVwT_0bR55Arv00

Gill Schmid Design ’s newest superyacht concept goes by the name of See, and it’s certainly hard to miss.

The hybrid vessel, which was penned in partnership with Lateral Naval Architects , spans an imposing 213 feet and sports a truly singular exterior characterized by large planes of reflective glass.

The vessel’s interior totals a generous 1,670 GT and aims to be much more casual than a conventional superyacht. It eschews the typical formal saloon and dining room in favor of an open-plan layout with convertible spaces that offer flow and flexibility. The studio says you should think of it as Transformers in an architectural context.

See comprises six guest cabins that are each situated near a pool or jacuzzi. The owner’s suite, meanwhile, resides on the upper deck and spans the entire 40-foot beam. There’s also accommodation for up to 17 crew.

Perfect for entertaining, See features a sprawling kitchen with communal tables and an accompanying lounge. It’s also fitted with a sushi counter and outdoor BBQ area that doubles as a raw bar for wannabe master chefs. You’ll enjoy the freshest produce while under sail, too, as the vessel comes equipped with hydroponic tanks where you can grow your own fruit and veg, along with a fermentation chamber and even a mushroom lab.

Naturally, See is also overflowing with amenities that rival a 5-star resort. The pièce de résistance is the glass-bottom infinity pool that steals the spotlight on the main deck. The biggest of the vessel’s five pools, it’s flanked by sun pads and a jacuzzi and is extremely Instagram-worthy. Elsewhere on this deck is a shaded pool lounge and bar that’s ripe for cocktail hour.

Another standout is the foredeck lounge. It sports a retractable glass wall that allows it to turn from an open-air cinema to an oceanfront terrace in a snap. Rounding out the creature comforts is an epic spa and wellness area that comes complete with a sauna, steam room, gym and yet another infinity pool. Of course, the vessel is also jam-packed with toys and tenders.

To top it off, See is one efficient superyacht. The 213-footer is fitted with an E-Hybrid propulsion system by Lateral that promises a top speed of 16 knots and a maximum range of 3,750 nautical miles. She’s is also equipped with batteries that can power the vessel at anchor for six to eight hours and afford up to three hours of silent cruising.

Like what you see? Take a look at more photos of the concept below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEJ6e_0bR55Arv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZEe3_0bR55Arv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkwjj_0bR55Arv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCnrC_0bR55Arv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ijnw_0bR55Arv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTBgL_0bR55Arv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwQYP_0bR55Arv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQrSh_0bR55Arv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPxc4_0bR55Arv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvWlc_0bR55Arv00

