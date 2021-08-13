Man dead after reportedly suffering seizure, dog attack in east Toledo

A man is dead and a dog is in custody after an incident on Thursday in east Toledo that remains under investigation.

According to Toledo police, a 26-year-old man experienced a seizure at an apartment in the 500 block of Potter Street. TPD said a dog at the apartment, described as a pit bull mix, attacked the man.

Police were dispatched to the apartment around 9:45 p.m. Toledo fire personnel treated the man at the scene and took him to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died.

The Lucas County dog warden took custody of the dog and an investigation is under way by Toledo police detectives.