Michigan man linked to Islamic State gets 98-month sentence

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
A Michigan man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Twenty-five-year-old Mohamud Muse of Lansing was sentenced Thursday to 98 months in prison by a federal judge in Grand Rapids.

He pleaded guilty last year to a conspiracy charge.

Federal authorities say Muse, his brother and another man were arrested in January 2019 at the Grand Rapids airport, where his 22-year-old brother, Muse Muse, was starting a journey to Somalia to join IS.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the three men conspired to provide support and resources to the militant group.

ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#The Islamic State#The Grand Rapids Press
