Android can be found almost anywhere, especially in unofficial ports and sometimes strange places. It’s still primarily an operating designed for smartphones, particularly ones that have a minimum set of hardware capabilities to be considered “smart.” There was a time, however, when it seemed that Google was working on bringing Android further down the mobile food chain, running on something that’s considered a “feature phone” by today’s standards. That never came to pass, but a new video shows what could have been had the Nokia 400 launched with Android for Feature Phones running inside.