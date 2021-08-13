Cancel
Fauquier County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fauquier, Prince William by NWS

 4 days ago

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fauquier; Prince William The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Southwestern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 428 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bealeton, or 9 miles southeast of Warrenton, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bealeton, Nokesville, Opal, Catlett, Calverton, Midland, Casanova, Bristersburg and Auburn. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

