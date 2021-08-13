Cancel
Bengals plan creative coverage usage for DE Trey Hendrickson

By Chris Roling
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have some creative usage in mind for new edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

We already knew Hendrickson would see more playing time than he ever has to this point in his career. It wasn’t a shock to hear he’d kick inside to rush the passer in certain situations, too.

But dropping into coverage is a new camp development.

Hendrickson had a recent interception of Joe Burrow during his defense’s strong run against the offense. And now he’s opened up more about what coordinator Lou Anarumo wants from him in coverage.

“That’s the element of disguise that we’re trying to get after. It’s camp. They’re looking at things, too,” Hendrickson said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “As long as we disguise our alignments on defense and do our job, that’s what we’re here for.”

It’s an odd thing to consider, really. As the writeup notes, Hendrickson only dropped into coverage seven times last season and the interception was his first since high school.

On one hand, disguising intentions before the snap is a great strategy. If Hendrickson dropping back on occasion while extra defensive backs send pressure leads to sacks, the plan works.

But the counterargument is that the Bengals made Hendrickson one of the NFL’s highest-paid pass-rushers to rush quarterbacks. We’ve seen Cincinnati defenses in the past drop edge rushers into coverage and get burnt.

Maybe the strategy works better with Hendrickson in part because the defense around him is upgraded. And maybe it’s just a camp thing the coaches test but don’t use often., Either way, it’s part of the puzzle to keep in mind when thinking about the rebuilt defense.

