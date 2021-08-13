Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Watch a 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Get Its First Wash in Three Years

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween moldy barn finds and Jeeps left stranded in yards, Larry Kosilla's Ammo NYC has seen cars in far worse condition than this 1970 Mustang Mach 1. It presents acceptably from a distance, but a closer look shows significantly aged paint that has been untouched for years. This makes it a perfect prospect to show the difference between a car that presents well and a car that has been properly cleaned, detailed, and prepared for auction.

www.roadandtrack.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mach#Chemicals#Jeeps#Mustang Mach 1#Polish#Rm Sotheby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
Carsinsideevs.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Production Affected By Chip Shortages

Buyers of the Ford Mustang Mach-E will have to wait longer for their new cars as Ford is seriously affected by global semiconductor chip shortages. According to an email sent to customers in the U.S. (via Mach-E Forum), Ford warns that the orders produced or scheduled for July 5, 2021–October 1, 2021 will be delayed by "a minimum of six weeks".
Carstorquenews.com

It’s Time To Finally Get Over The Mustang Name Being Used On The Mach-E

From petitions to online comments, the Not A Mustang movement needs to end. Mustang Mach-E is part of Ford’s present and future, whether you’re okay with it or not. Like many of you, I was not happy with Ford when they first announced the Mustang name and logo would be used on a four-door crossover. Calling the all-electric Mach-E a Mustang seemed like blasphemy. An insult to a legendary nameplate even. Why not just call it just the Mach-E? Or better yet the Model E, since Ford gained the naming rights to that right out from under Tesla. It would have been so sweet to stick it to Tesla like that.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Rare RUF Slantnose Porsche Gets First Wash In 10 Years

This rare 1 of 2 RUF Slantnose Cabriolet has a problem. Although it was featured as part of a car collection and on the cover of Road and Track, it hasn’t been washed in years. Thankfully Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC is here to save the day. Larry is one of the best car detailers on the planet which makes him the perfect man for the job. Now sit back and relax as we get to watch this dirty RUF emerge as a perfectly clean collector's item.
Carsinsideevs.com

Sandy Munro Examines Ford Mustang Mach-E's Rear Drive Unit

The latest episode of Munro Live is about the Ford Mustang Mach-E's rear-drive unit, which consists of a permanent magnet electric motor, single-speed planetary gearbox and silicon carbide (SiC) inverter. One of the first things that Munro Live's Sandy Munro noted is the housing for the motor as well as...
Carsteslarati.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E orders meet six-week delay over chip shortage

The ongoing chip shortage appears to be affecting Ford as well, with the veteran automaker recently informing some Mustang Mach-E customers that their orders would be seeing a six-week delay. The automaker cited the ongoing chip shortage as the driver behind this delay. The update about the all-electric crossover’s orders...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Nissan Leaf, Ford Mustang Mach-E Rival, Gets Major Price Cuts

The Nissan Leaf is one of the oldest battery-electric vehicles on the market, having launched way back in December of 2010. The current, second-generation Leaf has been in production since October of 2017 as well, meaning that it’s a bit behind other, newer EVs in a number of ways. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the 2022 Nissan Leaf is significantly cheaper than the 2021 model, to the point where it’s now the most affordable new EV on the market.
CarsRoad & Track

The Coolest Version of the Toyota Supra Tops Out at 17 MPH

The advances in Lego over the past few years have been astounding. When I was a kid, I'd dump all my bricks on the floor and then build a predictably boxy thing, the best you can do with bricks that that are mostly right angles. But now Lego seems to...
CarsGear Patrol

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is a Sportier 'Stang That Deserves a Stick Shift

When Ford's PR folks sent over the window sticker for the Mustang Mach 1 that was set to be dropped off at my first door, the first thing I did was check to see what sort of gearbox it had. The second thing I did was sigh. My otherwise-wonderfully-specced tester would be arriving with a 10-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels, not the six-speed manual that comes standard.
Carstorquenews.com

Mustang Mach-E Tortured Tested To Ensure It’s Built Ford Tough

Ford’s engineers subjected the Mustang Mach-E to 300 miles of stone-chip testing on gravel roads to evaluate damage caused to body paint. Ford calls it “Electrified” Toughness. Ford’s truck line coined the phrase “Built Ford Tough” and that moniker has stuck with it as the best-selling truck in America for...
CarsCarscoops

Ford Delays Some Mustang Mach-E Deliveries By At Least Six Weeks

Ford will delay deliveries of some Mustang Mach-E models by a minimum of six weeks due to the global semiconductor shortage. A letter from the automaker to reservation holders recently leaked online confirming the delay. “Dear Future Mustang Mach-E Owner,” the letter reads. “The global semiconductor chip shortages are affecting...
CarsCleanTechnica

VW ID.4 Vs Ford Mustang Mach-E: The No Holds Barred, Full Tilt Boogie Road Test

People love road tests, those richly detailed, stream of consciousness outpourings from automotive journalists meant to inform readers about the strengths and weakness of popular models. The idea, in theory, is that readers will be able to make an intelligent, informed decision about which car to buy after reading the road test report.
CarsCNET

Ford Mustang Mach-E customers in for another round of delays

Hot on the heels of news that Ford will replace every Bronco's molded-in-color hardtop roof and delay some builds, the Blue Oval said Thursday that Mustang Mach-E customers are in for their own delays. This issue isn't related to a roof, but to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. In a...
CarsRoad & Track

Embracing the Silence of the Mustang Mach-E

Our cities want us dead. Lead pipes, choking smog, crumbling infrastructure. But those are pittances compared to the noise, that churning undercurrent of sound playing like a horror-movie score outside your bedroom window: waves of belching semis, clattering trailers, thumping stereos and straight-piped Harleys. If that seems hyperbolic, it's not: Noise pollution, generated mainly by transportation, has been scientifically shown to degrades our lives.
Technologyfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Get Improved Apple Maps Integration

Surprisingly, quite a few new vehicles still don’t offer Android Auto or Apple CarPlay compatibility, but that isn’t the case with the 2021 Ford F-150 and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. In fact, the 2021 F-150 already offers Apple Maps integration in the truck’s digital gauge cluster, which enables the driver to view directions without having to look over at the infotainment screen. Now, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will be getting that feature as well, the automaker has confirmed.
Technologyinsideevs.com

Meet The Robots Driving The Ford Mustang Mach-E For A Living

Robots are becoming increasingly present in the automotive industry, and not just in the manufacturing phase. Ford, for example, has turned to robots to test the Mustang Mach-E at its state-of-the-art "Weather Factory" in Cologne, Germany. This facility can simulate various extreme conditions under one roof, such as those found in the Sahara Desert, in Siberia, or atop the tallest Alpine peaks.
CarsRoad & Track

Watch the Rimac Nevera Set an 8.52-Second Quarter-Mile World Record

The Rimac Nevera is now officially the fastest accelerating production vehicle in the world. While on its way to participate in Pebble Beach celebrations this weekend, the electric hypercar made a stop at Famoso Raceway in McFarland, California, where it managed to set a production car record quarter-mile time of 8.582 seconds at 167.51 mph, according to Rimac. That was fast enough to beat the company’s own unofficial record of 8.62 seconds, which it set in Croatia back in June. Unlike that previous attempt, Rimac utilized a drag-friendly, VHT-prepped surface this time around.
CarsGear Patrol

Chevy Could Give Its Wild New C8 Corvette Some Ferrari-Like Tech

Chevrolet proved you can reinvent an automotive icon with the new mid-engined C8 Corvette. The supercar-on-a-budget Stingray and its odd-looking interior made our 50 Most Influential Cars list, and the upcoming Corvette Z06 will add some serious horsepower and race car-inspired features into the mix. But the most revolutionary and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy