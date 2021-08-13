Watch a 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Get Its First Wash in Three Years

From petitions to online comments, the Not A Mustang movement needs to end. Mustang Mach-E is part of Ford’s present and future, whether you’re okay with it or not. Like many of you, I was not happy with Ford when they first announced the Mustang name and logo would be used on a four-door crossover. Calling the all-electric Mach-E a Mustang seemed like blasphemy. An insult to a legendary nameplate even. Why not just call it just the Mach-E? Or better yet the Model E, since Ford gained the naming rights to that right out from under Tesla. It would have been so sweet to stick it to Tesla like that.