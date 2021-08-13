Watch a 1970 Mustang Mach 1 Get Its First Wash in Three Years
Between moldy barn finds and Jeeps left stranded in yards, Larry Kosilla's Ammo NYC has seen cars in far worse condition than this 1970 Mustang Mach 1. It presents acceptably from a distance, but a closer look shows significantly aged paint that has been untouched for years. This makes it a perfect prospect to show the difference between a car that presents well and a car that has been properly cleaned, detailed, and prepared for auction.www.roadandtrack.com
