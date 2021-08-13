Matt Damon Says He Supports Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Romance: ‘No One’s Pulling Harder Than I Am’
Matt Damon has opened up about his pal Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, after he was spotted hanging out with the couple in Malibu. Matt Damon wants nothing but the best for his childhood friend Ben Affleck. The Golden Globe winner, 50, has opened up about his friend’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez, revealing he’s a total Bennifer stan. On the August 13 installment of The Carlos Watson Show, the actor spoke about the couple during a rapid-fire round of questions, while promoting his new movie Stillwater. “Oh man, no one’s pulling harder than I am,” Matt said, when he was asked if he thought the pair would go the distance.hollywoodlife.com
