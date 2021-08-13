Street Style Is Seeing Green at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Considering Copenhagen Fashion Week is essentially a global summit for the world’s most distinctly cool people to meet, mingle, and moon over Scandinavian designers’ stunning new collections, it’s no surprise that even the week’s street style would be in a league of its own. After just one day into the festivities, the endless parade of fashion fans, models, editors, influencers, and celebrities were already serving up some of the most creative personal style moments, and the beauty looks were just as good — if not better. The endless list of hair, makeup and nail inspiration from Copenhagen Fashion Week’s street style moments is long and versatile enough to carry you through the end of the year and beyond.