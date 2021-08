For the big-city media outlets, Waco is synonymous with large-scale violent crime (via Realtor.com). It does seem like the small Texas city is associated with a headline-grabbing mass murder about once every 20 years. But Chip and Joanna Gaines have single-handedly slapped some shiplap over Waco's dark reputation and turned it into a hot little real estate market, thanks to their popular show "Fixer Upper."