Ohio Department of Health: Immunocompromised people can receive 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot

Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.

Individuals who are immunocompromised can receive a third coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine shot, Ohio Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced on Friday.

RELATED: More coronavirus coverage from WKYC

During a press briefing, Dr. Vanderhoff -- who will take over as the Ohio Department of Health Director on Monday -- said that the recommendation applies to those who have received the two-shot regimen of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. At this time, an additional shot of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not recommended.

Dr. Vanderhoff said that an additional shot from those who are immunocompromised -- which he said made up approximately three percent of the country's population -- would be helpful in boosting the immune systems of those who could be especially susceptible to COVID-19. The news comes amid rising concerns regarding the Delta Variant of COVID-19, which is considered more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain and has led to a rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country.

Dr. Vanderhoff also stressed that those who are otherwise healthy do not need a third COVID-19 shot and that the two-shot regimen has remained effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death from the coronavirus. Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine revealed that 98 percent of the state's COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been unvaccinated patients .

"No fact better illustrates how powerful the vaccines are than by looking at the people who have been in our hospitals for COVID since Jan. 1 of this year, when the vaccine first really started to have a big impact," DeWine said last week.