Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Department of Health: Immunocompromised people can receive 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FL5P_0bR53m0900

Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.

Individuals who are immunocompromised can receive a third coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine shot, Ohio Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced on Friday.

RELATED: More coronavirus coverage from WKYC

During a press briefing, Dr. Vanderhoff -- who will take over as the Ohio Department of Health Director on Monday -- said that the recommendation applies to those who have received the two-shot regimen of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. At this time, an additional shot of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not recommended.

Dr. Vanderhoff said that an additional shot from those who are immunocompromised -- which he said made up approximately three percent of the country's population -- would be helpful in boosting the immune systems of those who could be especially susceptible to COVID-19. The news comes amid rising concerns regarding the Delta Variant of COVID-19, which is considered more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain and has led to a rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country.

Dr. Vanderhoff also stressed that those who are otherwise healthy do not need a third COVID-19 shot and that the two-shot regimen has remained effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death from the coronavirus. Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine revealed that 98 percent of the state's COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been unvaccinated patients .

"No fact better illustrates how powerful the vaccines are than by looking at the people who have been in our hospitals for COVID since Jan. 1 of this year, when the vaccine first really started to have a big impact," DeWine said last week.

Comments / 12

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Delta, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 12

Community Policy