Waitsel Smith’s “Autumn Beech” wins third place at annual arts festival

By Mark Jackson
caldwelljournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLENOIR, NC (August 10, 2021) — Waitsel Smith of Lenoir was awarded Third Place in Oil Painting at the 41st Annual Moore County Fine Arts Festival in Southern Pines Friday night for his painting, “Autumn Beech.” This is his fifth win in seven years in this regional competition. Last year, he won Second Place in Oil Painting for his “Beech Tree.” The festival’s art exhibit, held in the historic Campbell House Galleries, runs through Aug. 26. After graduating from East Carolina University in painting, Smith has worked as an artist and illustrator for 40 years and teaches art out of his studio-gallery. He has two works in the show.

