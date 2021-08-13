Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Jill Biden wears medical boot after foot injury in Hawaii

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jill Biden is wearing a medical boot following a recent foot injury on a Hawaiian beach.

The boot was on the first lady's left foot Friday as she and President Joe Biden boarded a helicopter in Delaware to fly to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. She also held onto crutches.

President Biden helped her navigate a short flight of stairs onto the chopper.

The first lady punctured her foot in late July during a beach walk in Hawaii, where she flew for official events after participating in the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said.

She returned to Washington on July 26 and received outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 29. President Biden joined his wife at the hospital.

Her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said it wasn't known what caused the puncture, but the wound was cleaned, was not infected and was expected to “heal nicely.”

The first lady had not been seen in public since she returned from Hawaii.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Hawaiian#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Amid new virus surge, Florida skeptics reconsider vaccines

CALLAHAN, Fla. — (AP) — In a rural stretch of northeastern Florida where barely half the people have gotten a coronavirus shot, Roger West had no problem telling others he was “adamantly anti-vaccination.”. The co-owner of the Westside Journal weekly newspaper used his voice as a columnist to widely share...
RelationshipsPosted by
WOKV

Transportation Sec. Buttigieg says he, husband are parents

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced that he and husband Chasten have become parents. Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate, posted the news Tuesday on his personal Twitter account. “For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,”...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
WOKV

At Midwest state fairs no masks required, vaccines are free

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Nestled between corn dog stands, animal barns and booths touting hot tubs and John Deere tractors, a Hy-Vee pharmacist and several nurses have been administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Iowa State Fair to anyone eligible that wants one. Their booth didn't have the long...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
WOKV

New Zealand locks down country for single COVID-19 case

As case numbers rise in the U.S., New Zealand officials have a single coronavirus case circulating in the country and they’ve taken the step to go into lockdown. The lockdown affects the entire island nation, not just the community where the single case was located. Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced...
Texas StatePosted by
WOKV

Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in 'good health'

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to his office, who said the Republican is in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott, who was vaccinated in December and has refused calls to reinstate mask mandates as the highly contagious delta...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WOKV

Democrats unveil plan to update landmark voting law

ATLANTA — (AP) — House Democrats on Tuesday put forward a new proposal to update the landmark Voting Rights Act, seeking against long odds to revive the civil rights-era legislation that once served as a barrier against discriminatory voting laws. The bill, introduced by Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama, seeks...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON — (AP) — After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge: talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots to gain longer-lasting protection as the delta variant sends infections soaring again. As early as this week, U.S....
MilitaryPosted by
WOKV

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — is now touting a COVID-19 antibody treatment in which a top donor's company has invested millions of dollars. DeSantis has been flying around the state promoting Regeneron, a monoclonal antibody treatment that was...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WOKV

Pentagon: US, Taliban coordinate as Kabul evacuation speeds

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. military is coordinating with the Taliban while accelerating the airlift of Americans and Afghan allies from the Kabul airport, and also bringing in additional U.S. troops in a scramble to complete the evacuation in two weeks, Pentagon officials said Tuesday. The disclosure by Pentagon...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

US agencies scrub websites to protect Afghans left behind

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Multiple federal agencies that operated in Afghanistan and worked with Afghan citizens have been hastily purging their websites, removing articles and photos that could endanger the Afghan civilians who interacted with them and now fear retribution from the Taliban. The online scrubbing campaign appeared to begin...
New York City, NYPosted by
WOKV

No shot, no proof, no service: NYC businesses begin checks

NEW YORK — (AP) — People dining indoors at New York City's restaurants, browsing its museums or sweating in its gyms had to show proof Tuesday that they were at least partially inoculated against COVID-19 as the city began the nation's largest effort yet to exclude the unvaccinated from public places.
Colorado StatePosted by
WOKV

Colorado governor voids 1864 order to kill Native Americans

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday rescinded a 19th century proclamation that called for citizens to kill Native Americans and take their property, in what he hopes can begin to make amends for “sins of the past.”. The 1864 order by Colorado’s second territorial governor, John...
Arizona StatePosted by
WOKV

Lawsuit seeks to block Arizona ban on Down syndrome abortion

PHOENIX — (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to overturn a new Arizona law that would ban abortions because of Down syndrome or other genetic abnormalities, the latest legal fight over reproductive rights under a judiciary that moved to the right during Donald Trump's presidency. The lawsuit...
Panama City, FLPosted by
WOKV

Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Fred weakened to a depression and spawned several apparent tornadoes in Georgia on Tuesday as it dumped heavy rains into the Appalachian mountains along a path that could cause flash floods as far north as upstate New York. One death was reported —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy