Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Canaveral, FL

Boeing astronaut capsule grounded for months by valve issue

By MARCIA DUNN
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcGA5_0bR53Vwg00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — Boeing’s astronaut capsule is grounded for months and possibly even until next year because of a vexing valve problem.

Boeing and NASA officials said Friday that the Starliner capsule will be removed from the top of its rocket and returned to its Kennedy Space Center hangar for more extensive repairs.

Starliner was poised to blast off on a repeat test flight to the International Space Station last week — carrying a mannequin but no astronauts — when the trouble arose. A similar capsule was plagued by software issues in 2019 that prevented it from reaching the space station.

“We're obviously disappointed,” said John Vollmer, vice president and program manager of Boeing’s commercial crew program. "We will fly this test when we’re ready to fly it and it’s safe to do so."

Kathy Lueders, head of NASA's human exploration office, said it's "another example of why these demo missions are so very important to us ... to make sure we have the system wrung out before we put our crews on.”

Boeing's performance is in stark contrast to that of SpaceX, NASA's other contracted taxi service. SpaceX has flown 10 astronauts to the space station in just over a year, with four more due to launch aboard the company's Dragon capsule at the end of October. Elon Musk's company will mark another first next month when it launches a billionaire into orbit with three guests, two of them contest winners.

Vollmer said moisture in the air somehow infiltrated 13 valves in the capsule’s propulsion system. That moisture combined with a corrosive fuel-burning chemical that had gotten past seals, preventing the valves from opening as required before the Aug. 3 launch attempt.

As of Friday, nine of the valves had been fixed. The other four require more invasive work.

Rain from a severe thunderstorm penetrated some of the capsule's thrusters at the pad, but engineers do not believe that is the same moisture that caused the valves to stick. Engineers are trying to determine how and when the moisture got there; it could have been during assembly or much later, Vollmer said.

The 13 in question are among dozens of valves that are tied into thrusters needed to get the capsule into the proper orbit and to the space station, and to also re-enter the atmosphere at flight's end. All the valves worked fine five weeks earlier and performed well in the 2019 test flight, Vollmer said.

Vollmer said it's too soon to know whether the valves will need to be replaced or even redesigned. Aerojet Rocketdyne supplied the valves, along with the rest of the propulsion system.

Given all the uncertainty, Vollmer was reluctant to say when Starliner might be ready for another launch attempt. Boeing will need to work around other space station traffic, as well as a NASA asteroid mission that's due to launch on the same kind of rocket from the same pad in October.

“Probably too early to say whether it's this year or not,” Vollmer told reporters.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Kennedy Space Center#Ap#Science Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WOKV

Prototype military plane crashes outside Moscow, kills 3

MOSCOW — (AP) — A Russian prototype military transport plane crashed while performing a test flight outside Moscow on Tuesday, killing all three crew members on board, Russia's United Aircraft Corporation said. The new light military transport plane, Il-112V, crashed in a forested area as it was coming in for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: US shipping 488,000 vaccine doses to Rwanda

WASHINGTON -- The United States this week is shipping the first vaccine doses of the 500 million COVID-19 global sharing commitment it made at the Group of Seven summit in June. The U.S. is sending 488,370 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Rwanda, of which 188,370 come as the first...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Britain OKs Moderna vaccine for ages 12 and up

LONDON — Britain’s medical agency has approved the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for use in children ages 12 and over. It is the second COVID-19 shot authorized in the U.K. for those between ages 12 to 17, after the Pfizer vaccine. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said Tuesday that...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Midwest state fairs: Few masks, free vaccines

DES MOINES, Iowa — State Fairs in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin are offering COVID-19 vaccinations as the delta variant spreads across the country. In Iowa, a vaccination booth nestled among corn dog and funnel cake stands vaccinated 150 people in the first four days of the fair in a state where only half of the population is fully vaccinated. All but three of Iowa’s 99 counties are experiencing a substantial or high rate of spread.
EconomyPosted by
WOKV

US factory production rebounds at fastest pace in 4 months

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. factory production in July posted the strongest gain in 4 months, reflecting a surge in production at auto plants that are still wrestling with major supply chain problems. Manufacturing output increased 1.4% last month following a decline of 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve reported...

Comments / 0

Community Policy