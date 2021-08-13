Cancel
Immigration

For Migrants Headed Towards The Darien Gap, A Glimmer Of Hope

By Ailsa Chang
ksut.org
 4 days ago

Colombia and Panama recently announced that the two countries will work together to process and organize thousands of migrants stranded in northern Colombia. They're trying to make their way north to the U.S., and the next stage of this journey is the Darien Gap. This is a jungle at the border of the two countries. Officials have said they plan to organize migrants and improve travel routes in order to protect them. Nadja Drost reported on the risky journey that thousands of migrants go through every year, crossing the Darien Gap. She won a Pulitzer Prize for that reporting, and she joins us now.

