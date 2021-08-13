SERINO VISITS RED HOOK AND TIVOLI FOR ‘SMALL BUSINESS BOUNCE BACK TOUR’

RED HOOK, NY - Senator Sue Serino was joined by Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro as she completed her fourth and fifth stops on her ‘Small Business Bounce Back Tour’ in Red Hook and Tivoli. These stops are part of an ongoing initiative in which Serino hopes to hear directly from area small-business owners and employees about their experience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and to gather feedback on how the state can be a more effective partner in their efforts to rebuild.