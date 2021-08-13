Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Ky. hospitals watch capacity levels as COVID-19 cases increase

By Tori Gessner
Wave 3
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare, and UofL Health are keeping a close eye on hospital capacity levels as they continue to receive an influx of patients with COVID-19. “It’s important for people to understand being sick and the increase in COVID is really going to start putting a pressure on us and our capability of providing care for everybody in town,” Dr. Hugh Shoff, the associate chief medical officer for University of Louisville Hospital and an emergency medical physician said. “As we’re in the summer our trauma population is up. Our hospitals are full and so on top of that, having COVID coming back is concerning for us from a health care standpoint.”

www.wave3.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Covid 19#Baptist Health#Uofl Health#Covid#Norton Healthcare#Icu#Wave 3 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy