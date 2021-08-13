Ky. hospitals watch capacity levels as COVID-19 cases increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare, and UofL Health are keeping a close eye on hospital capacity levels as they continue to receive an influx of patients with COVID-19. “It’s important for people to understand being sick and the increase in COVID is really going to start putting a pressure on us and our capability of providing care for everybody in town,” Dr. Hugh Shoff, the associate chief medical officer for University of Louisville Hospital and an emergency medical physician said. “As we’re in the summer our trauma population is up. Our hospitals are full and so on top of that, having COVID coming back is concerning for us from a health care standpoint.”