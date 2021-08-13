Clint Eastwood and Elvis Presley Used to Hang Out on the 'Rawhide' Set

Cancel
It's almost hard to believe how long Clint Eastwood has been working in Hollywood. Now in his 90s, Eastwood has become an American institution and one of the most respected filmmakers in the business. And he's still making movies! He's been a box office draw for decades and has worked with some of the most legendary names in the business. He's even recorded country music with Merle Haggard. But before his name became as iconic as Marilyn Monroe or James Dean, Eastwood was a TV star working on a Los Angeles studio right next to the one and only Elvis Presley.

