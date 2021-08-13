Cancel
Afghan Girls Fear For Their Future As Taliban Gain Foothold, Education Minister Says

By Ailsa Chang
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Friday, the Taliban have captured more than a dozen of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals, and are estimated to hold two-thirds of the country. According to a memo obtained by NPR, the Biden administration is carrying out emergency preparations to send nearly 3,000 U.S. troops to provide security and help evacuate its embassy in Kabul, signaling fear that Afghanistan's capital may fall sooner than expected and escalating concerns about human rights and safety across the country.

