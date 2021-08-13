Hawley, Senate keep police funding issue alive with non-binding resolutions to $3.5 trillion budget plan

In 1994, a prominent senator said, “Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.” That senator was Joe Biden. Then-Sen. Biden was a part of a strong bipartisan coalition defending the unborn and protecting anti-abortion voters from paying for abortions. But Biden has surrendered to extremists in the abortion industry, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the so-called "Squad," who want to force people to pay for abortion on demand across all government programs, beginning with gutting the long-standing Hyde Amendment.