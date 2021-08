Admittedly, this is old news, but a Bandcamp notice came in about now-defunct London four-piece Oak getting rid of the last of their merch and, well, I’d like to put this here if only to remind myself to include their final EP, Fin — gotta call it something — in my next Quarterly Review. The band had a decent run over the last half-decade plus, and stood out in a crowded London/UK scene while developing a sound of their own. They never quite got to a full-length, but worked well across short releases, three self-titled EPs and this last one. Good band, bummer they’re calling it a day, but so it goes.