July was the hottest ever recorded, says US agency
WASHINGTON — The month of July was the world's hottest since measurements began, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The combined land and ocean-surface temperature worldwide was about 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average of 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the hottest July since records began 142 years ago, according to data measured by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.www.mdjonline.com
