Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

July was the hottest ever recorded, says US agency

Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The month of July was the world's hottest since measurements began, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The combined land and ocean-surface temperature worldwide was about 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average of 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the hottest July since records began 142 years ago, according to data measured by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noaa#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNews 8 KFMB

How a 1 degree C increase to Earth's average temperature is impacting weather

DENVER — The earth's atmosphere has warmed by a little more than one degree Celsius (1.8 F) since 1900, according to multiple sources:. It is the goal of the Paris Agreement, which the United States is a member of, to stop global warming at less than two degrees, preferably 1.5 degrees. A recent report by the IPCC found that the earth's climate will very likely exceed the 1.5 C threshold over the next 20 years.
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

July 2021 may be the hottest month in recorded history

Data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows that July 2021 was the hottest month in recorded history. Due to climate change, the average monthly temperatures for July have risen in recent years. According to NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo, the last seven Julys from 2015 to 2021...
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Turkey's export of grains, legumes to Georgia surges in value

Aug. 17—The value of Turkey's export of grain and legumes to Georgia has surged in July 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend. According to the ministry, this indicator amounted to $4 million to Georgia, up by 85.3 percent on annual basis. From January through July 2021, Turkey has...
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Georgia sees increase in money transfers

Aug. 17—Georgia has received $208.4 million from abroad in July 2021 which is 10.4 percent more than the amount received in July 2020, Trend reports via the National Bank of Georgia. The largest remittance senders in July 2021 were Russia ($40.11 million), Italy ($33.32 million) and the United States ($25.50...
EnvironmentMarietta Daily Journal

Q&A: Gassy cows, leaking wells and other adventures in measuring methane

PITTSBURGH — Last week, a landmark climate report from the United Nations gave the sobering consensus of decades of international climate change research: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land,” causing “widespread and rapid changes” in the air, seas, once-frozen places and plant and animal life that have touched every region on Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy