On August 10th, the US Senate passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill without any of the proposed amendments on crypto tax reporting that had held up the vote for over a week. The primary purpose of the bill is to bolster the US economy through the creation of 2 million jobs per year over the next decade. However, a portion of the costs will be offset by bolstering tax enforcement on cryptocurrencies. To help fund the estimated $550 billion in new spending, the bill includes provisions that would require reporting on certain cryptocurrency transactions.