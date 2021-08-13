Louisiana added to KDHE travel quarantine list

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added the state of Louisiana to its travel quarantine list due to the significant increase in the rate of COVID-19 cases. Upon returning to Kansas, anyone not fully vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 who travels to Louisiana on or after Friday (Aug. 13) should quarantine for seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, the state health department advises.

