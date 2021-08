Saturday morning marked the fourth Training Camp practice in pads for the Silver and Black. Business is starting to pick up and competition is stiff. A few starting jobs are still up for grabs among the defensive line and the secondary. The Raiders have also brought in defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and running back Bo Scarbrough. The Raiders will hold practice in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, giving fans their first in-person chance to see the Silver and Black in their new state-of-art stadium.