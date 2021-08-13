Cancel
NFL

Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson out after injuring his foot

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeahawks tight end Colby Parkinson was limited to six games during his rookie season because of a broken foot and he’s dealing with another injury this summer. Parkinson left practice early on Wednesday and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that Parkinson has suffered another injury to the same foot. Carroll told reporters at his press conference that the injury does not appear to be as severe as last year’s, but he is set to miss time as a result.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

#American Football
