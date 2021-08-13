Vikings preseason tickets going for as little as $3

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Our next stop on the Friday Night Blitz preseason tour takes us to north Roanoke County for a look at the Northside Vikings. Scott Fisher’s squad is looking to bounce back after COVID impacted their spring season along with injuries cutting it short. The Vikings are fired up about being back on the field and look to be a strong team on the field. “I am excited for our football team. I think our fan base will be excited to watch our team. We will be exciting to watch. We are leaps and bounds ahead of where we are from last season. We had an exceptional offseason and we are finally healthy. We feel real good about it,” said Fisher. “This year means a lot. You know it is a bounce back year. Just from last year to the way we were this year. This year we get a whole season. So just to go out there and compete. I think the key is for everyone is to stay healthy. I think if everyone stay healthy and buys in we will have a good season,” said Vikings junior quarterback Sidney Webb. The Vikings open up the season at home against the Pulaski County Cougars on August 27th.