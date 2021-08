BEB Capital has acquired 100 Marcus Boulevard, in Hauppauge, New York for $24,250,000. The purchase includes a 151,000 s/f warehouse situated on more than 10 acres of land. “With the growth of last-mile distribution centers, demand for industrial space on Long Island is at an all-time high, making this asset class more valuable than ever. We have capital available and are looking to deploy it in core, value add or ground up in industrial properties on Long Island,” said Keyvan Ghaytanchi, chief operating officer of BEB Capital, a privately held real estate and investment company based in Port Washington, NY.