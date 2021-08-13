Ram TRX Driver Sinks Their 702-HP Super Truck at Texas Off-Road Park

It's an impressive swap that we'd likely see more often if it wasn't so hard to pull off. The Mazda Miata is one of the most popular roadsters of all time, prized for its spirit of fun as well as its accessibility. It's a handsome enough car for its purpose, but few mention it in the same breath as exquisite designs like the Honda NSX or, indeed, the final generation Mazda RX-7. However, one enterprising enthusiast went as far as grafting the tail of an FD RX-7 on to a first-gen Miata, and we're loving the results. Even better, it's now on sale on a Yahoo! Japan auction.