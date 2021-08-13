Ram TRX Driver Sinks Their 702-HP Super Truck at Texas Off-Road Park
More throttle isn't always the answer. The Ram TRX is currently king when it comes to high-powered off-road trucks. It's got a 702-horsepower supercharged V8 and from what we've seen, it can take a beating. Care-free owners have shown how the Hellcat pickup handles massive jumps and, on paper, it should be great at water crossings given its 32-inch fording depth. You can't help but wonder, then, what happened with this sunken TRX at a Texas off-road park.www.thedrive.com
