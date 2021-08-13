Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Ram TRX Driver Sinks Their 702-HP Super Truck at Texas Off-Road Park

By Caleb Jacobs, View Caleb Jacobs's Articles
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More throttle isn't always the answer. The Ram TRX is currently king when it comes to high-powered off-road trucks. It's got a 702-horsepower supercharged V8 and from what we've seen, it can take a beating. Care-free owners have shown how the Hellcat pickup handles massive jumps and, on paper, it should be great at water crossings given its 32-inch fording depth. You can't help but wonder, then, what happened with this sunken TRX at a Texas off-road park.

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 39

thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trx#Off Road#Sinks#Trucks#Ram#Super Truck#Hellcat#Trx#Utv#Polaris#Flooring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Ford Is Testing a Dodge Charger Hellcat, and the People Demand Answers

Why could Ford be tinkering with a rival's V8 sedan?. Automakers buy competitor cars all the time to compare them to their own products against them—it's called "benchmarking." If GM makes a good car, Stellantis might want to see why it's such a big hit, especially if they also exist in the same segment as the vehicle in question. Over the weekend, Ford Authority reported that the Ford was spotted benchmarking a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Toyota GR 86 First Drive Review: Same, Cheap RWD Shenanigans—Only Better

With a bigger engine, more power, and a welcome dab of refinement, the Toyobaru's second round is a victory lap. "Designed by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts." That's how Toyota's marketing people talk about the 2022 Toyota GR 86, and I can't think of a more apt description. It takes a lot—or at least a CEO who really, really thinks cars should be fun to drive—to drop a brand-new, affordable, naturally aspirated, manual-equipped, rear-wheel-drive sports car in 2021 when the whole market is dominated by... well, everything but that stuff.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Chevy K10 Pickup With Bucket Loader Is the Mother of All Budget Builds

If there's a better use for a junkyard-bound classic Chevy and a broken-down tractor, we can't think of it. Blank-check builds don’t usually speak much for their creators’ abilities. Truly resourceful work, after all, is usually done under tight constraints, like in motorsport, where cheating has to be impossibly clever to succeed. Exemplifying this on an individual scale, though, is also possible, as proven by the maker of this fantastic Frankenstein's monster of a Chevrolet K10 with a hydraulic bucket loader.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Let’s Hear It for the Cheapest Cars Sold at Pebble Beach Last Week

Guess car auctions haven't ruined the market forever after all. Monterey Car Week is a frenzy of financial irresponsibility with collectors spending a combined $343 million during the 2021 event. Not every auction ended with a record-setting high price, though. Crazed bidders glossed over a handful of cars, allowing them to sell for sums that, in this market, feel like highway robbery.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

One-Mile 1983 Honda CX650 Turbo for Sale Is a Tech School Survivor

It's essentially never been ridden, but it'll take some work to get going again. Turbochargers are great, using waste exhaust gases to cram more air into an engine to make more power. They're not typically seen on motorbikes, but for a small window in the 1980s, they were the new hotness on two wheels. If you want to lay your hands on such a motorcycle, you might consider this 1983 Honda CX650 Turbo for sale at GovDeals with just one mile on the clock.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Grafting an RX-7 Rear End On the NA Miata Looks Surprisingly Sharp

It's an impressive swap that we'd likely see more often if it wasn't so hard to pull off. The Mazda Miata is one of the most popular roadsters of all time, prized for its spirit of fun as well as its accessibility. It's a handsome enough car for its purpose, but few mention it in the same breath as exquisite designs like the Honda NSX or, indeed, the final generation Mazda RX-7. However, one enterprising enthusiast went as far as grafting the tail of an FD RX-7 on to a first-gen Miata, and we're loving the results. Even better, it's now on sale on a Yahoo! Japan auction.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Mazda Is Working on a New Hydrogen Rotary Engine: Report

Remember the RX-8 Hydrogen RE? Probably not, but it's proof that Mazda has done this before. While most of the automotive world pivots toward battery-electric, Mazda is apparently following in part-owner Toyota's footsteps in betting on hydrogen. What's more, the Hiroshima automaker is said to be pairing the niche energy tech with another niche propulsion method: the rotary. If a new report from Japan's Best Car Web is to be believed, Mazda is currently working on a hydrogen rotary engine, that is, a rotary engine that runs on hydrogen instead of gasoline.
BicyclesPosted by
thedrive

AGV’s AX9 Carbon ADV Motorcycle Helmet Is As Stunning As It Is Light

Ride dirt and add lightness. Riding dirt and gravel isn’t like riding pavement. The rough terrain jostles your internal organs and beats the ever-living hell out of you until you’re tired, sore, and ready for an ice-cold beer and campfire steak at the end of the day. You can, however, reduce the strain of off-road riding by selecting the right gear, chiefly your helmet.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Electric Mercedes G-Wagen Might Look Just Like the Gas One

How will shoppers on Rodeo know it's battery-powered?. Mercedes seemingly knows better than to mess with a good thing when it comes to the G-Wagen. Sure, the original military trucks might not have had quilted leather seats that massage you into a deep slumber, but there's no questioning what the modern G-Class evolved from. It's still great off-road and, yup, it's still shaped like a box, and that isn't likely to change with the electric variant that's coming in 2024.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Here Are the Non-Hybrid 2022 Ford Maverick’s Fuel Economy Numbers

The numbers for the AWD and FWD models are promising thus far, with the hybrid set to be even more efficient. For years, the car enthusiasts of America cried out to the heavens, questioning why they'd been abandoned on a huge continent devoid of small trucks. That's all set to change with the delivery of the 2022 Ford Maverick, which has already generated significant buzz ahead of its launch later this year. Window stickers for the upcoming truck have leaked on the Maverick Truck Club forums. If legitimate, it suggests the petrol-engined Maverick models have remarkably good fuel economy.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Building This Drivable Ferrari 250 GTO Out of Wood Took 70 Days

If the real Ferrari 250 GTO is legally considered a work of art, what about this drivable sculpture?. There's no car more expensive and coveted than the Ferrari 250 GTO. It's so desirable that it's even legally considered a piece of art. That being said, most ordinary Joes out there—myself included—could only dream of owning one of the 36 examples ever produced.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Grand Wagoneer First Drive Review: A Lavish Living Room on Wheels

Don't call it a Jeep because it's here to take on the Escalade and Navigator. But it's better to be driven in than to drive. We're well into the age of bringing back beloved, storied nameplates as modern-day SUVs. The Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco, and Chevrolet Blazer are but a few examples, and you can count the 2022 Grand Wagoneer among them as well. It's bigger and more luxurious than ever. And, wow, did I mention big? Just don't call it a Jeep; the Grand Wagoneer is basically a brand unto itself now, probably because some focus group said it sounds more luxurious that way.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Lego Built a Full-Size Toyota Supra That Does 17 MPH

It's not fast, but it looks surprisingly realistic. The Toyota Supra serves as the company's flagship sports car, though it has been widely noted that the vehicle is more so the work of BMW. However, the German automaker isn't the only European company making Supras. Lego has now stepped in to build a full-size recreation of its very own. And yes, it runs and drives.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

A $20M McLaren F1 and Other Collector Car Absurdity From Pebble Beach

Someone spent $156,250 on a half-scale Grand Prix car that tops out at 50 mph. A car's price and its driving experience have never strongly correlated, and their association has only weakened with the commoditization of the classic car market. This was on full display at Pebble Beach last week, where deep-pocketed collectors and speculators shelled out a combined $343 million on cars. What's more, nearly a tenth of that was spent on just two cars sold by Gooding & Company.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Mercedes-Benz Cancels Almost Every V8 Model For 2022

It's no secret that supply chains across nearly all industries are a little messed up right now. Because of that, if you happen to have a V8-powered, 2022 model year Mercedes on order right now, there's a decent chance that it's been canceled. Over the weekend, a Reddit thread surfaced with the original poster alleging to possess a memo sent out by Mercedes-Benz USA to its dealerships. The document states that sales of nearly all 2022 V8 models would be suspended due to, among other things, supply chain issues.

Comments / 39

Community Policy