Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Google files to dismiss Ohio lawsuit to declare search engine a public utility

By Rebecca Klar
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DJm7_0bR50bKN00
© Getty Images

Google is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the Ohio attorney general seeking to declare the search giant a public utility, according to a motion filed Friday.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) filed the lawsuit in June, arguing the Silicon Valley giant has used its dominance to prioritize its own products in a way that “intentionally disadvantages competitors.”

Google’s lawyers argue in the motion that the search giant does not meet the state’s requirements to be considered a common carrier.

“Ohio’s Complaint mistakenly assumes Google Search is a common carrier or public utility because Ohioans choose to use Google Search. Under Ohio law, common carriers charge a fee to deliver a standardized service, and public utilities are regulated by a set of state regulations. Google has none of those attributes, and there is no basis in the law to conclude otherwise,” the motion states.

“The whole point of Google Search is to provide results tailored to a specific query. Google Search is not shipping a commodity product, but constantly working to provide useful information in response to people’s unique queries,” it added.

Yost’s lawsuit is the first of its kind seeking to declare Google a public utility. Doing so would subject the tech giant to further regulation.

“Google uses its dominance of internet search to steer Ohioans to Google’s own products — that's discriminatory and anti-competitive,” Yost said in a statement at the time he filed the complaint. “When you own the railroad or the electric company or the cellphone tower, you have to treat everyone the same and give everybody access."

But Google’s lawyers argue designating Google a public utility would be akin to doing so for large news publications or retailers.

“Even assuming all the Attorney General’s allegations are true as one must here, Ohio’s request has no more validity under the law than a request to declare Fox News, the New York Times, or Walmart a ‘public utility’ because most people in a particular town prefer to get their news or groceries from them instead of someone else,” the motion states.

The Ohio case is one of many legal challenges targeting Google’s market power.

Google is facing two state-led antitrust lawsuits, one related to its online search market power and another related to competition in the advertising technology market, as well as a case brought by the Justice Department over Google’s search policies.

The company has pushed back on the allegations of anti-competitive behavior.

Comments / 4

The Hill

The Hill

319K+
Followers
32K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Google Search#Search Engine#Ohio Attorney General#Complaint#Ohioans#Fox News#The New York Times#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Internetmediapost.com

Google Fights Ohio AG's Attempt To Impose Common Carrier Rules On Search

Striking back against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Google says its search engine is not a “public utility” comparable to electricity or gas, and that attempts to regulate search as a utility service would violate the First Amendment. “Like its numerous competitors, Google exercises editorial discretion in Google Search to...
InternetPOLITICO

FTC faces deadline in Facebook antitrust suit

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Riley, INPosted by
Tribune Star

Second lawsuit filed regarding public trail near Riley

A second lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. government claiming Vigo County landowners should be compensated under the Fifth Amendment for land that the U.S. Surface Transportation Board ordered be converted into a public trail near the town of Riley. At issue is an approximately 6-mile section of rails...
Gas PriceAugusta Free Press

Herring files price gouging lawsuit

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Attorney General Mark R. Herring has filed suit against Springfield-based Tahir and Sons LLC, d/b/a Interstate Fuel LLC, for alleged violations of the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act. Herring’s lawsuit relates to allegations that the business charged unconscionable prices on gasoline, a...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley: Senators want answers about Amazon's biometric data collection | House members release companion bill targeting app stores | Google files to dismiss Ohio lawsuit

Welcome to Hillicon Valley, The Hill's newsletter detailing all you need to know about the tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. If you don’t already, be sure to sign up for our newsletter by clicking HERE. Happy Friday! Follow our cyber reporter, Maggie Miller (@magmill95), and...
InternetTechRadar

DuckDuckGo search engine review

DuckDuckGo is a simplified search engine with basic functionality, a handful of customization options and tracker-free, super-safe browsing. Some people love the idea that everything you do online is cataloged because it means you get 100% tailored offers when you’re watching YouTube, scrolling through Facebook or searching online. On the other hand, there are plenty of people who definitely don’t like all of that personalization. Being watched by a so-called digital Big Brother, to the point where every ad and offer you see is exactly related to something you were just looking for, can give people the creeps. And on top of feeling over-watched, it can also make users feel like their security is at risk.
Jacksonville, ILwlds.com

Village Files Motion to Dismiss in Labor Drive Suit

The Village of South Jacksonville is looking to end a nearly six-year-long court dispute. Attorney David E. Leefers filed a motion to dismiss this afternoon in Morgan County Circuit Court in the ongoing suit filed by Jacksonville Affordable Housing, LP, otherwise known as Labor Drive. In the lawsuit, Labor Drive...
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

Ohio Moves Closer to Being ‘Most Military Friendly State’

Ohio lawmakers return from recess in September with an opportunity to make the state the “most military friendly state in the country,” following the introduction of a bill that requires government agencies to ask about veteran status. The bill, introduced earlier this month by Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, proposes to...
Bullitt County, KYwvih.com

Employee Files Lawsuit

After spending nine years with Bullitt County EMS, an employee is taking the service to court. On behalf of Kathryn “LeeAnn” Sztanya, Attorney Gary Adams filed a whistleblower lawsuit on Thursday against Bullitt County EMS and Supervisor William Fleitz. The lawsuit claims Sztanya, who has worked for the service since...
InternetDigital Trends

The best alternatives to Google Search

Google may be the biggest and most popular search engine by far, but its data harvesting practices can leave a bad taste in your mouth. But it’s not the only search engine out there, and in fact, many of them can offer something that Google doesn’t: Privacy. Here are some...
PoliticsSidney Herald

Attorney General asking for comments on referendum

If Montana voters approve a Referendum on HB273 (Rep. Skees’ attempt to expedite nuclear development in Montana), the 1978 Nuclear Vote Initiative will once more be Montana law. The referendum asks Montana voters to repeal HB273 for five reasons:. In 1978, Montana voters approved Initiative-80, “Nuclear Vote” by 65% to...
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

Commentary: Attorney General In Indiana Chooses China As His Villain

Commentary: Attorney General In Indiana Chooses China As His Villain. Tuesday was a big day at Valparaiso University. Most importantly on that day, the northwest Indiana school announced that it now has a new mascot. After dropping “Crusader” earlier in the year, a name they had been using for decades, they unveiled their new mascot via Twitter, proclaiming, “We are the Beacons.” The new name makes sense, as it connects the mascot to the school’s motto, “In Thy Light We See Light.”
TechnologyWLNS

AG Nessel advocates for implementation of anti-robocall tech

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General encourages the Federal Communications Commission to help combat the rise of illegal robocalls, predominantly by moving the deadline up for smaller telephone companies to use caller ID technology. Nessel is a part of a group of 51 attorney generals contacting the FCC with...
LawPosted by
Investigative Post

OTB whistleblower files lawsuit

The whistleblower fired by Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. filed a lawsuit last week that claims he was terminated for cooperating with state and federal investigations of his employer. Michael Nolan, OTB’s former chief operating officer, is asking a judge to award him $14.5 million for his treatment over the...

Comments / 4

Community Policy