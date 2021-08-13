Carnival Cruise Ship Sails Into Belize With 27 COVID-19 Positive Cases
A cruise line in the Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) fleet sailing from Galveston, Texas, has arrived in Belize with 27 individuals testing positive for COVID-19. What Happened: The Carnival Vista ship arrived in Belize City on Aug. 11 with 2,895 guests and 1,441 crew members. According to the Belize Tourism Board, 99.8% of the ship's crew members and 96.5% of passengers were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to setting sail.www.benzinga.com
