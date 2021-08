Saint Genesius Productions presented outdoor performances of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” on Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, at the Rugaard Gazebo in Villa Park. Some of the cast members are pictured during the July 31 presentation, which took place in front of a large audience. The gazebo is located near the Illinois Prairie Path, just west of Ardmore Avenue. While admission to both shows was free, donations of $5 per person were suggested. Saint Genesius Productions is a youth theater organization that has presented several local performances since its founding in 2010. The group had to cancel the live presentations of its spring and summer musicals last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its production of “Macbeth” included a cast of 26 and a crew of 10.