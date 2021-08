The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will present its 2021-22 season in the Martin Center for the Arts beginning in November. The season opens with “Men on Boats,” a comedy by Jaclyn Backhaus. Featuring an all-female cast, “Men on Boats” tells the “true(ish)” story of 10 explorers — a one-armed captain and crew of insane yet loyal volunteers — who set out to chart the course of the Colorado River during an 1869 expedition, writes Dramatists Play Service. The show contains strong language.