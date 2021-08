Some plants have ways of climbing higher in order to reach the sunlight, attract pollinators, or disperse their seeds. Some wind around other things, some reach with tendrils, some even have tiny suction cups! During this slow walk participants will look for any plants that are climbing and clinging, taking a close look at how they are doing this and will also look for other details such as flowers, stems, and fruits/seeds/nuts, as well as what may be visiting these plants. Emphasis is on simple exploration and discovery.