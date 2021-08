(Aug. 5, 2021) The future of large events is front and center in community conversations this month. After two summers of no big events due to COVID-19 – no Main Street Fourth of July activities, no Boston Pops on Jetties Beach and no Nantucket Wine Festival, among other things – town officials have had an opportunity to reflect on how these events have changed over the years and are re-evaluating how and, in some cases if, they should proceed in the future.