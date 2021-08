(ABC4) – Dry cough, sore throat, trouble breathing: these are all symptoms of COVID-19. But those exposed to too much wildfire smoke can experience the same thing. Any Utahn who has checked the weather forecast or looked out the window lately, knows that smoke is no stranger to the state’s atmosphere. The Beehive State has been catching secondhand smoke from California’s wildfires, and it was so bad in some parts of Utah that people called 911 in droves to report or inquire about nearby fires.