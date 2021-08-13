Twin Peaks Adds to Longstanding Texas Presence with Launch of Corporate Store Expansion

It is no secret that every year, the State Fair of Texas attracts millions of people around the globe to Fair Park. Rides on the Midway, the Big Tex Choice Awards, live music, the Texas Auto Show, livestock shows, and so much more bring friends and families together for 24 days of fun and entertainment. But many people are surprised when they learn that behind the scenes, Big Tex and his team at the State Fair of Texas work hard year-round to give back to the community. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent cancellation of the 2020 State Fair event, the State Fair of Texas was still able to give back to the community in 2020 through scholarships, grants and sponsorships, and fundraising events.