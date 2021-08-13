Cancel
Texas State

Twin Peaks Adds to Longstanding Texas Presence with Launch of Corporate Store Expansion

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
The ultimate sports lodge is set to open three new corporate restaurants in Burleson, Grand Prairie and Amarillo, Texas this fall and winter. After opening its doors in Lewisville in 2005, Twin Peaks’ lodges quickly gained traction in Texas markets, leading to more than 25 new locations in every major city across the Lone Star State. Along with its Texas popularity, Twin Peaks has grown into a global brand with more than 80 locations. Now, the Dallas-Fort Worth-based company is well-positioned for growth and is bringing its 29-degree beer and scratch-made menu to even more of the great state with new openings planned in Burleson, Grand Prairie and Amarillo, Texas.

