Flood Advisory issued for Davidson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-13 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Davidson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Davidson County in middle Tennessee * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Antioch and Berry Hill.alerts.weather.gov
