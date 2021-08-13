Glazy Susan hopeful to reopen this weekend after DCU Center cooling system fails
WORCESTER, Mass. - Popular specialty doughnut shop, Glazy Susan, hopes to reopen this weekend after being closed since late Thursday morning. According to the shop's owners, Susan and Joseph Skrzek, they were informed on Wednesday the chiller in the DCU Center had failed and there was no timetable for its repair. Additionally, the Skrzeks were told there was no temporary cooling solution available to them.www.mynews13.com
Comments / 0