Worcester, MA

Glazy Susan hopeful to reopen this weekend after DCU Center cooling system fails

By Spectrum News Staff
mynews13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER, Mass. - Popular specialty doughnut shop, Glazy Susan, hopes to reopen this weekend after being closed since late Thursday morning. According to the shop's owners, Susan and Joseph Skrzek, they were informed on Wednesday the chiller in the DCU Center had failed and there was no timetable for its repair. Additionally, the Skrzeks were told there was no temporary cooling solution available to them.

