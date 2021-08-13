Cancel
Dickson County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys, Lewis, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Humphreys; Lewis; Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lewis, southern Dickson, Perry, southern Humphreys and Hickman Counties through 415 PM CDT At 323 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Linden to near Burns. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dickson, Hohenwald, Centerville, Linden, White Bluff, New Johnsonville, Burns, Hurricane Mills, Lobelville, Bon Aqua, Kimmins, Lyles, Bucksnort, Mousetail Landing State Park, Pinewood, Pleasantville, Nunnelly and I-40 Near The Tennessee River. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 136 and 179. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

