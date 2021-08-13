Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fulton; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FULTON AND EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 416 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hagaman, or near Amsterdam, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Amsterdam, Broadalbin, Hagaman, Fort Johnson, Tribes Hill, Perth, Hoeseville, Munsonville, Steele Corners, Church Corners, Honeywell Corners, Stairs Corners, Vail Mills, West Galway, Rockton, Beyers Corners, Stever Mill, Beatty Corners, Manny Corners and Union Mills. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, NY
City
Tribes Hill, NY
City
Fort Johnson, NY
County
Montgomery County, NY
City
Broadalbin, NY
City
Montgomery, NY
City
Fulton, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Extreme Weather#16 45 00#Union Mills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. will extend COVID-19 transport mask mandate through Jan. 18

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration confirmed late on Tuesday it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson confirmed the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy