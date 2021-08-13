Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pickaway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL PICKAWAY COUNTY At 421 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Circleville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Circleville, Ashville, South Bloomfield, Williamsport, Logan Elm Village, Fox, Aw Marion State Park and State Route 138 at US Route 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH