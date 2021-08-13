Cancel
Chicago police seek homicide suspect

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago police released video footage of a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old man last month.

70-year-old woman shot dead on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 70-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday in Hegewisch on the Far South Side. The woman was parked in her car just after 4:25 a.m. in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue when two males approached and fired shots, Chicago Police said. She was taken to Christ...
Burglaries reported in Englewood

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of a pair of burglaries reported in Englewood on the South Side. In each incident, someone broke into the side window of a building and took construction materials, Chicago police said in a community alert. The robberies happened about 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 and...
1 killed, 1 injured in Wrigleyville hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO - A woman was killed and another wounded Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in Wrigleyville on the North Side. A person driving a BMW X3 hit another vehicle in the 800 block of West Addison Street then failed to stop at the intersection of Addison and Fremont Street striking two pedestrians in the crosswalk, Chicago police said.
Chicago police officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop on the South Side, no suspect in custody

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was dragged by a vehicle on the city's South Side Friday night. The incident occurred in the first block of West 63rd Street. Officers were conducting a traffic stop at about 7:30 p.m. when the driver of an Impala reversed his car and dragged an officer, pinning him between the offender's vehicle and a viaduct, police said.
Glass stuck in woman's eye; Illinois man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 33-year-old Illinois man is charged with first-degree reckless injury after prosecutors say he threw a glass bottle – a piece of it becoming stuck in a woman's eye. Racine police were called to a reported assault near 21st and Green Bay on Friday, July 30. There,...
Indiana man sentenced for killing man at Gary bar, shooting at cop

GARY, Ind. - A northwestern Indiana man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing a man outside a Gary nightclub and shooting at a police officer at the scene. A Lake County judge ordered the prison sentence on Friday for 32-year-old Fredrick Craft Jr. of Hammond. A jury convicted Craft in April on murder and attempted murder charges for the September shooting, during which prosecutors said Craft fired more than 80 gunshots into a crowded parking lot while wearing a bulletproof vest.

