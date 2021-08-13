Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pickaway County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pickaway by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pickaway A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL PICKAWAY COUNTY At 421 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Circleville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Circleville, Ashville, South Bloomfield, Williamsport, Logan Elm Village, Fox, Aw Marion State Park and State Route 138 at US Route 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Bloomfield, OH
County
Pickaway County, OH
City
Williamsport, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Circleville, OH
City
Ashville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#South Wind#Wind Gust#Power Lines#Pickaway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. will extend COVID-19 transport mask mandate through Jan. 18

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration confirmed late on Tuesday it plans to extend requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks. A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson confirmed the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy