Streaming choices? YouTube TV and hulu TV? In the past, I have used Sling TV, dropped the service at the end of basketball season, and then renewed it in the fall. Among other things, looking at my options, Sling TV doesn't list the ACC Network anymore, and they're cheaper than they were last fall. Of course, I didn't think they were all that good, either. Too many OOC games were blacked out. I don't know if that was an issue with other services. I imagine those which included Fox Sports didn't have that problem. Regardless, it's getting to that time when I need to review my options. Just curious. Thanks! Go 'Hoos!!!