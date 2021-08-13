Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Stone by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-13 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Stone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Stone and northeastern Cleburne Counties through 400 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Greers Ferry, or 13 miles northeast of Fairfield Bay. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ben... Prim Drasco... Wolf Bayou Woodrow MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0