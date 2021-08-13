Cancel
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks managed to eke out tiny gains after another day of wobbly trading, leaving the S&P 500 higher for the second week in a row. The benchmark index made its fourth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq edged higher while small-company stocks fell and Treasury yields dropped. There was little for investors to like in an economic report showing a big drop in consumer confidence last month as the delta variant of COVID-19 spread.

