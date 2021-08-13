Cancel
Manistee, MI

LRBOI Tribal Council may restrict access to Manistee's Next Generation Learning Center

By Compiled by Kyle Kotecki
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANISTEE — The Next Generation Learning Center may move to only serve native children if a resolution is passed by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians' Tribal Council. In a Facebook post made on Thursday, the NGLC stated: "The Tribal Council of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has put forward a resolution that embarks on a new direction for the Next Generation Learning Center. Effective 45 days after adoption of the proposed resolution, the NGLC shall only be open for enrollment of native children."

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 1

