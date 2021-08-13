Waterloo Man Hurt In Motorcycle Accident
The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on August 12, 2021 at 6:59 PM, Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a Personal Injury Accident on Steele Rd in the Town of Waterloo. Deputies’ report that a Motorcycle, driven by Dylan Nadeau of Waterloo, attempted to pass another vehicle on Steele Rd. Nadeau was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the Motorcycle during the attempt at passing. The motorcycle crossed the center line of Steele Rd and came to rest in the ditch. Nadeau suffered injuries to his hand and foot and was Transport by North Seneca Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital for treatment. The Sheriff Department was assisted on scene by the Border City Fire Department.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
